Check out Champions League last-16 draw as Liverpool get Real Madrid, PSG land Bayern Munich

By Vincent Ashitey
Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

RB Leipzig vs Man City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

All of those still involved in the competition are hoping to make their way to the final in Istanbul on June 10.