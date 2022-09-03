Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham, Liverpool share points with Everton

Chelsea snatched victory away from West Ham United at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel’s side came back from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 win in a feisty London derby.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were frustrated in the first-half, as West Ham sat back in their compact shape and did not allow the home side to create many clear-cut chances. Neither side could get a shot on target during the first period.
Despite that, halfway through the second half, West Ham had an unlikely lead. Michail Antonio bundled in a close-range tap-in following a defensive mix-up from Chelsea to give David Moyes’ side the advantage.
Chelsea got back into the game just a quarter of an hour later, as Chilwell, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, poked home an effort from a tight angle from inside the box through the legs of Lukasz Fabianski.
Then, West Ham missed a massive chance to win it, as Maxwel Cornet’s shot came back off the post with four minutes to play.
Unbelievably, Chelsea then went up the other end and found their winner. Chilwell turned into the provider, and his cross was tapped home by Kai Havertz inside the box to surely win it for the home side.
West Ham then struck again a minute later through Cornet, but his finish high into the roof of the net was controversially ruled out by VAR after a foul on Edouard Mendy by Jarrod Bowen in the build-up.
Earlier, Everton and Liverpool played out an entertaining goalless draw in an action-packed Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
It was a game of close calls with goalkeeping excellence and the woodwork denying both sides, before VAR made the biggest intervention with 20 minutes to play, chalking off Conor Coady’s close-range finish with the defender just offside, leaving the teams to share the points.
A game of fine margins in the first half as both sides entered the break wondering how the nets were not left bulging. Tom Davies’ curling outside-of-the-foot shot evaded Alisson, but not the Brazilian’s far post.
At the other end, Jordan Pickford superbly tipped a Darwin Nunez effort onto the crossbar, before Luis Diaz was denied by the post on the follow-up – a finger tip and a lick of paint was all that prevented a breakthrough before half-time.
Normal service was resumed in the second half with the goalkeepers stealing the show. Pickford produced a tremendous triple save to deny Roberto Firmino twice and then Fabinho, before Alisson was equal to Neal Maupay’s close-range effort.
With 20 minutes to play, Everton thought they had taken the lead when Coady tapped home from just yards out, but VAR ruled him offside to silence the celebrations with the sides forced to share the spoils.
Everton have a full week to recover and prepare for their trip to Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. As for Liverpool, they begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Napoli on Wednesday night.
Results
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Brentford 5-2 Leeds
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace
Nottm Forest 2-3 Bournemouth
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham
Wolves 1-0 Southampton