Chelsea vs Tottenham: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte sent off in feisty draw at Stamford Bridge (video)

Tottenham grabbed a dramatic late 2-2 draw against Chelsea in a feisty encounter at Stamford Bridge.
The home side dominated the first half, with Kai Havertz forcing a good save from Hugo Lloris before a spectacular volley from Kalidou Koulibaly gave Chelsea the lead.
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane missed a good chance for either side before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drew Spurs level with a low drive midway through the second half. Both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were booked for a confrontation over an earlier foul following the goal.
🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022
In a heated atmosphere on and off the pitch, Reece James put Chelsea ahead again with 13 minutes remaining, before a late header from Kane nicked a draw in the sixth minute of injury time.
After the final whistle Tuchel and Conte squared up again, and were both shown the red card.