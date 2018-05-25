Christian Atsu speeds up injury return

Ghanaian and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu is speeding up his recovery from injury as he has started some gym work.
Christian Atsu has been out of action for over a month now after Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez confirmed that the player will miss the rest of the season late last month.
The injury ruled him out of Ghana's international friendlies against Japan and Iceland to be played on May 30 and June 7th.
Atsu had a fruitful campaign with Newcastle as they finish 10th in the English Premier League.
“I can assure you I will be better than last season for sure, and I believe when am playing the fans will see a big difference in me,” he said.
The 26-year-old played 26 games and scored twice for the Toons.
Read also:Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend 'had a lot of offers' before signing for Japan's Vissel Kobe
Atsu joined Newcastle from Chelsea after spells with Everton, Bournemouth and Porto previously.