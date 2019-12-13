CK Akonnor congratulates Maxwell Konadu after being appointed Kotoko coach

Assistant coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablen Akonnor has added his name to personalities who have congratulated Maxwell Konadu after his appointment as Kotoko head coach.
His message comes on the back of Konadu signing a 2-year renewal contract to rejoined the 24-time Ghana Premier League champions replacing Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen as head coach.
Akonnor tweeted: "Congrats bro, always loved to see you in action. All the best and I guess the blood is red......"
Konadu has been set a target to win the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and qualify the team to the CAF Champions League.
"You see normally the head coach, for me, it's the assistant who does most of the work, you know if you are the head coach and you are out there your mind may be on something else.
"Sometimes you may be looking at some three or four players who are not playing well so that is where you need your assistant to assess the game because he knows our game plan and our players."
"So he must sit down there and come to you and let you know that coach why don't we look at this because it is important for us.
"So it is important that during the game time you coordinate very well with your assistant so that any time he has to sit down quietly assess the game and give information as to what you are going to do"
"There is not much that maybe you can do as a coach when you are out there, but they actually play and do much of the work for you" he added.