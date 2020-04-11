CK Akonnor knows what to do to succeed as Black Stars coach - Ex-Ghana star

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful believes CK Akonnor knows what to do to succeed as the head coach of the Black Stars.
CK Akonnor in early January was appointed as Black Stars coach on a two-year contract. The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Touching on his ex-national teammate appointment as head coach of the senior national team coach, Ahinful believes it Akonnor can ink his name in the Ghana football history by ending the nation's AFCON trophy drought but it will take hard work.
"I only hope it can work well. CK has played professional football before and knows what to do to succeed. I told him before that national team football is a different animal. You look at the different egos and study them. You have to manage the different characters well. If CK brings the cup, he will be named in history," he told Joy FM.
"If we are destined to win the AFCON, we will win it. I believe that it will happen but we need to work at it too."
Meanwhile, Ahinful who is yet to coach a team despite having a coaching license has revealed that he needs to be allowed control over the technical aspects of a team before he will make the step to coach.
"I think that not all of us can be coaches but it is good to have it with you. Not all players can be good coaches. The whole process helped me to know how to manage players. The time that we started the CAF license course, I was a member of the technical committee."
"My understanding of how to handle teams may be different from how other coaches have. They need to get the support. I have my way of handling things that is why I have not managed a team yet. I need to be allowed to control the technical aspect of the game."
