CONFIRMED: Asamoah Gyan & Ayew brothers out of Black Stars squad for Kenya qualifier

Captain of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, Deputy Captain, André Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew, have been excluded from the team’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi.
The exclusion of the three confirms earlier leaked report that the trio has been omitted from the squad.
A statement issued by the Spokesperson for FIFA/CAF Liason Team, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, on Wednesday August 22, 2018, said Black Stars Head Coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has named his 21-man squad for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi.
In the list, Kwadwo Asamoah has return to the team after a long absence, while William Owusu gets a maiden call up to don the national colours.
The Black Stars team will commence camping in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from September 3-7, 2018.
Ghana faces Kenya in Nairobi on the 8th of September, 2018.
Below is the Ghana Squad:
Goalkeepers:
Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa).
Defenders:
Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA), Daniel Opare (Antwerp, Belgium), Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey ( Leicester City, England), Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England).
Midfielders:
Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Isaac Sackey ( Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy).
Forwards:
Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium).
Latest sports news from Prime News Ghana