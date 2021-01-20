GFA warn clubs against non-adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols

The Ghana Football Association, GFA has warned all the various clubs who are breaking the Covid-19 safety protocols.
According to a statement signed by the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, they have taken notice of unlawful overcrowding of spectators at particular sections of the stadium, non-adherence to social distancing by spectators in either sitting or standing areas, removal of face/nose marks by spectators after entry into the stadium and failure to check temperatures at stadium."
As such, they advised all the clubs to refer to the GFA Covid-19 protocols and with the assistance of their safety and Security and the Security Services to enforce them to its fullness.
They also cautioned that clubs who failed to enforce the Covid-19 matchday protocols, will be punished by playing behind closed doors.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has called for an emergency meeting with Club Safety and Security Officers today, January 20, 2021.
The meeting is in line with the GFA’s continuous efforts to enhance the existing Covid – 19 Match Day Protocol at various match venues across the country.
A management member from each league club is also expected to join the meeting which will be held virtually.
The meeting is expected to begin at 11:30am.
Ghana's COVID-19 infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Akufo-Addo said last Sunday.
Since Jan. 5, the number of active cases has risen to 1,924 from about 900, Akufo-Addo said in a speech. There are now 120 severe cases, up from 18 a week ago.