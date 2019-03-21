Prime News Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo fined over goal celebration

By Mutala Yakubu
Cristiano Ronaldo fined over goal celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo fined over goal celebration

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,700) by Uefa for a goal celebration in the win over Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.



The 34-year-old appeared to mimic Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who turned to fans and grabbed his crotch during his side's 2-0 first-leg victory.
Ronaldo made the gesture when completing his hat-trick in the return leg as Juventus won 3-0.

Simeone was fined £17,000 for the act.

Juventus have been drawn to play Dutch side Ajax in the quarter-finals.

BY: bbc.com

Other News Healines