Cudjoe Fianoo named member of Great Olympics new board

Chairman of Ghana League Clubs Association, GHALCA Cudjoe Fianoo has been appointed a member of the newly Great Olympics board.
The Accra based club has formed a new board which include personalities like Kwame Asuah Takyi and Professor Albert Sackey
The others are Alhaji Talal Fatal, Perry Doku, Nii Amartefio, and Oluboi Commodore also the club's General Manager.
Kwesi Austin also a member of the Board will be the Secretary and Solomon as the Public Relations Officer.
Cudjoe Fianoo brings on board vast experience, having led Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold for several years. During his time with the Miners, the club won the league title in 2015.
The Board of Directors is in charge of making the top managerial decisions of the club, including reshaping the team's programmes, plans, and policies.