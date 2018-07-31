Daniel Opare delighted with first league win for Royal Antwerp

Ghanaian right-back Daniel Opare has expressed his delight after helping his side Royal Antwerp beat Sporting Charleroi 1-0 in the Belgian Jupiler League.
Sambou Yatabaré, the Malian midfielder on loan from Werder Bremen, scored the only goal of the encounter in the 15th minute to kick-start Royal Antwerp’s 2018/19 campaign with a win on the road.
Daniel Opare who played his part in the game says he is happy his side got the needed victory.
"It's certainly not easy to play on the Charleroi field, but it's been four years since I played here, but I still know football in Belgium," Opare noted.
"I am very tired and have a lot of headaches after that collision in the first half, but I kept hurting the pain and wanted to continue playing", he said after the game.
"We have worked hard to get the three points here."
Royal Antwerp will be hosting KV Kortrijk in their second game of the season at home on Saturday, August 4.