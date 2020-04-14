Danny Welbeck supports Atiwa Nwabiaya with food items worth GHC70k

Watford and England international striker Danny Welbeck has supported residents of Nkawie Panin in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti region with assorted food items.
The former Arsenal striker who hails from Nkawie Panin in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti region has presented 1,500 bags of rice, 450 pieces of liquid soap, 50 boxes of sanitizers and other valuable items worth Gh 70,000 cedis to Nkawie Panin, Nkorang and Nkawie/ Toase Government Hospital to curb the COVID 19 pandemic and also as a relief of the LOCKDOWN.
Hon Michael Amoah Awuku ( MCE for Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly) thanked the great gesture by diminutive talented striker saying it's a good move to compliment the gov,t effort of the COVID 19 pandemic and encouraged others to emulate that gesture.
The donation was made in person by Welbeck’s aunt, Charlotte Adwoa Tumutuom.
“Danny has been very concerned about how his people would survive these trying times,” she told Hello FM
“Though he has never lived here, he has a great affection for the people of Ghana, so he felt it prudent to offer some help in the very small way that he can to support the government’s efforts in these times.”
Nana Kusi Amankwaah Marfo ( Nkawie Panin Hene ) thanked his grandson for this magnificent presentation and called for the blessings upon his family.
Ghana's Covid-19 case count stand at 566 cases involving eight deaths.