David Ocloo appointed new Liberty Professionals head coach

Liberty Professionals has appointed David Ocloo as the team’s head coach ahead of the upcoming season.
The 35-year-old coach joins the Dansoman based outfit with a reputation for an attacking style of play and talent development.
He replaces David Reginald Asante, who has taken a sabbatical leave in pursuit of a coaching course abroad. Coach Asante led the team to an impressive turn out during the Normalisation Cup where the club missed the finals by a whisker.
He also saw to the emergence of several players including Elvis Kwei Baffour who is expected to one of the break out stars of the coming season.
Speaking on the appointment, club CEO Linda Ansong explained why the club had settled on Mr.Ocloo.
“We liked David’s enthusiasm and fresh outlook on how to play football. He is ambitious and wants to grow with us. We also like that he has a clear picture of what we want to build going forward.
"We have one of the youngest teams in the Premier League and we feel he will provide these boys the best chance at maximising their potential”.
David Ocloo has previously worked with Wa All Stars and Maranatha FC of Togo. He also enjoyed a playing career in Asia for several years.
