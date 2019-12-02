Liberty Professionals sign partnership with Landsar Developers

Liberty Professionals have signed a one-year partnership agreement with community-based turnkey contractor Landsar Developers.
The deal would see the Construction firm help with the maintenance of the Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman, home venue for the Ghana Premier League side.
Speaking on the partnership, General Manager of Liberty Professionals, Godfred Akoto Boafo said the partnership is the fruit of proper planning and consultation.
"The president of the club Mr.Felix Ansong set a plan in motion about four years ago to restructure the club and keep it afloat.
"One of the plans was to make the club attractive to Dansoman based businesses. We have had some success with that concept and the partnering with a well known community business like Landsar Developers is a significant one", he said.
Mr Edward Wiafe, the CEO of Landsar Developers also expressed his excitement at the agreement.
"At Landsar Developers we pride ourselves on being a community-oriented business with a national focus. Just like Liberty Professionals has affected the national psyche of football over the years. We see great potential in the club and we look forward to the coming season."
Liberty Professionals is preparing feverishly ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.