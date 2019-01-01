Defender Awudu Nafiu terminates contract with Kotoko

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu has mutually parted ways with the Reds according to reports in the garden city.
The Porcupine Warriors agreed to part ways with the 30-year-old mutually after the player has requested for contract termination.
"He [Awudu Nafiu] has terminated his contract with Kotoko. It's a good decision, he needs regular playing time," a close source told Kickgh.com
"His next destination will be announced in the coming days. A lot of offers - locally and abroad - are on the table"
According to the source, he opted for a mutual contract termination due the lack of regular playing time under coach CK Akunnor.
He failed to make the club's official list submitted to the CAF for their Confederation Cup campaign.
Nafiu joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer after ending his stay with Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC in 2017.
