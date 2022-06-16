Disregard reports of Isaac Dogboe’s nationality switch to UK - Management

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe’s management has denied news purporting his nationality switch from Ghana to the UK.
Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that the 27-year-old boxer had announced the nationality switch ahead of his Featherweight world title eliminator against Joet Gonzalez.
However, the management team of Dogboe, RISING STAR AFRICA PROMOTION issued a press statement debunking the news reports.
“It has come to the attention of Team Dogboe that a news item is peddling falsehood as to Isaac Dogboe’s nationality,” the statement said.
“He has and will always fight for Ghana and has not issued any communication or granted any interview on the nationality switch. Kindly disregard any such information.”
Dogbe will fight two-time world title challenger Gonzalez in a 10-round main event Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.
Gonzalez’s WBO International belt will be on the line, while the winner is likely to have a title shot against Emanuel Navarrete.
Dogboe has fought under the Ghanaian flag since breaking out as a professional, although he holds both Ghanaian and British citizenship.