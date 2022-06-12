DOL Zone Two winners FC Samartex to be crowned champions today

National Division One side, FC Samartex 1996 would be crowned champions of Zone two today in Samreboi, Western Region.
The team has accrued 64 points from 29 matches played and have 10 points gap with only a match remaining.
The ‘Timber Giants’ have thus secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to compete in the 2022/2023 season after finishing as leaders of the zone.
Samartex have been promoted to the Ghana Premier League after 26 years in the lower division.
The Division One League Board and the leadership of the Association will be in attendance at the last home match to present the winners medals to the players and officials and also present them with the trophy.