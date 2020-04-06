Don Bortey retires from football

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey has announced his retirement from professional football.
The 37-year-old played for Hearts of Oak for nine years and won the Ghana Premier League four times as well as the CAF Super Cup and the Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2004 respectively.
"I’m not God. Maybe where I reached was the stage God wanted me to finish it for someone to come and continue. I have pain in me but it’s past," the former winger added.
"I have to put it behind me because I have three kids who are all playing football, so I have to focus on pushing them. I could not do it but maybe they can do it for me.
"I want to be a coach now. I’ve retired. I was not 100 per cent sure but I have done it.
"I’m still playing football but not competitively. I don’t want to play any more competitive leagues like the Ghana Premier League because I have made the name already.”
"Everybody knows my name in Ghana football. So I have to leave for the young ones to take over. Now, I’m a coach. I’m not a footballer anymore. I’ve retired."
Bortey in 2002 won the Ghana Premier League goal-king in 2002. He was capped 20 times for the Black Stars.