I will only play for Great Olympics after they pay my financial package - Don Bortey

Bernard Don Bortey has stated that he will not be returning to the field to play for Great Olympics anything soon until they fulfil their financial obligations to him.
The Accra based side announced before the start of the season that they had secured the services of the former Hearts of Oak striker on a two-year deal.
Olympics head coach Prince George Koffie last week said he has not set sights on the former Hearts of Oak attacker since taking over from Nii Armah.
“When I came to the team I never met Don Bortey. I have never trained Don Bortey. Don Bortey is not part of my team, so you are making a mistake,” Koffie stressed when asked about the whereabouts of the Ghana Premier League legend.
However, in an interview with Graphic Sports, Bortey, disclosed that he was promised a financial package in his contract which the club has failed to abide by, thus his decision to stay away.
“I signed for a club and as part of my contract, I was due some financial benefit but as I speak to you now I haven’t received anything from Olympics,” he revealed.
“How can I feature for a club that I signed for without them paying me what I’m due? As it stands now, I am not ready to play for Olympics until they sort the financial aspect of my contract out.”
Great Olympics are yet to find the back of the net having lost with three games played in the new campaign, lying bottom of the standings with zero points.