Don't insult the intelligence of Ghanaians, Gen. Captain is not an elevation - Randy Abbey

The former spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Randy Abbey says the statement by GFA Normalization Committee (NC) that Asamoah Gyan has been elevated to the position of General Captian is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians.
Speaking on Joy FM's news analysis programme 'Newsfile' in reaction to the Black Star captaincy issues, Randy Abbey advised the NC to stop advancing arguments that the position given to Asamoah Gyan is an elevation.
" As of the General Captaincy issues and people describing it us an elevation they should stop that, both the couch, GFA and everybody should not insult the intelligence of anybody, this is not a story you can tell even a kindergarten kid, it is not an elevation, global football when they bring the team sheet at the Nations Cup they wrote only one C (captain)."
Ayew named Captian of the Blackstar
The annoucement of a new captain follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach naming Ayew as a replacement to Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.
Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of "General Captain".
Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.
President of the GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at AFCON 2019.
Asamoah Gyan recinds decision to retire from Blackstars
Asamoah Gyan has rescinded his decision to retire from the Black Stars of Ghana after having a telephone conversation with President Akufo-Addo.
Gyan had earlier retired over captaincy issue but says after his conversation with President Akufo-Addo he will make himself available for selection.
Gyan in a statement released on Wednesday, May 22 said: "I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars"
"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith and will make myself available for selection by Coach Kwesi Appiah"
"My desire to help Ghana and the over three-decade-long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana" he ended.
