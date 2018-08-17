Dreams FC coach sends message to the board following players departure

Head Coach of Premier League side Dreams FC, Juha Pasoja has sent a message to the board following the departure of players at the club.
Dreams FC have been active in this summer transfer window as they have sold a couple of first-team players.
Former captain of the club Leonard Owusu has joined Israeli top-flight FC Ashdod.
Midfielder George Dwubeng has also signed for Romanian side, Fotbal Club Politehnica Iași with the latest departing player being Zuberu Sharani who has officially joined Czech Republic giants AC Sparta Prague.
This has left the head coach bemoaning the departure of the players.
Many players are going and it is leaving a big hole in the team,” the Finish trainer told Dreams TV.
“But we need to find the players to fill these holes for us to move ahead.”
Dreams FC are logged on to the 5th position in the suspended Zylofon Cash Premier League.