Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu joins Ashdod

Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu has joined Israeli top-flight FC Ashdod on a season loan deal with an option for a three-year permanent deal.
Leonard Owusu was a pivot in the Dreams FC team that qualified to the Ghana Premier League last season.
The midfield gem also led Dreams FC to win the 2018 offseason GHALCA G8 tournament after scoring the winning goal against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Leonard Owusu played 10 games for Dreams FC in the current season, scoring 5 goals with 5 assists.