Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani joins Czech side Sparta Prague

By Haruna Mubarak
Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani
Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani
fShare

Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani has officially joined Czech Republic giants AC Sparta Prague in the ongoing transfer window.

Zuberu Sharani joined AS Sparta Prague on a one-year deal with an option for a permanent transfer from Ghanaian club Dreams FC.

The 18-year old grew through the ranks from the youth team and become an instrumental player for the Still Believe side.

Read also:Kotoko duo emerge as targets for Simba FC

Zuberu Sharani has bagged in four goals in the first round of the 2017/18 ZCPL including their match-winning goal against Elmina Sharks on matchday 1.

Read also:Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu joins Ashdod

Dreams FC midfielder Cletus Nombil is also set to sign for the Czech Republic giants AC Sparta Prague.

Latest sports news in Ghana

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 