Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani joins Czech side Sparta Prague

Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani has officially joined Czech Republic giants AC Sparta Prague in the ongoing transfer window.
Zuberu Sharani joined AS Sparta Prague on a one-year deal with an option for a permanent transfer from Ghanaian club Dreams FC.
The 18-year old grew through the ranks from the youth team and become an instrumental player for the Still Believe side.
Zuberu Sharani has bagged in four goals in the first round of the 2017/18 ZCPL including their match-winning goal against Elmina Sharks on matchday 1.
Dreams FC midfielder Cletus Nombil is also set to sign for the Czech Republic giants AC Sparta Prague.