Ebusua Dwarfs announce signing of Japanese striker Jindo Morishita

Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs have announced the signing of Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita.
Morishita has put-to-paper to join the Cape Coast-based side on a deal until the rest of the season after leaving Zambian side Maestro United.
READ ALSO: Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong joins Eleven Wonders
The 25-year-old becomes the first Japanese player to join the elite league in Ghana.
A club statement said; "Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, the pride of Central Region, announces the acquisition of a Japanese Football Striker – Jindo Morishita.
“Jindo Morishita has a strong aspiration to build a new relationship between Japan and the African continent, especially Ghana, through football.
“Cenpower Holdings sponsored the signing to join the Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.
Cenpower Holdings is a wholly-owned Ghanaian power producer which partners, among others, Sumitomo Corporation (a leading Japanese fortune 500 global trading and business investment company)."
Dwarfs lie 9th on the league with 23 points after 17 matches played.