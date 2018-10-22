Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong joins Ethiopian side St George

Ex-Asante Kotoko defender, Edwin Tuffour Frimpong has joined Ethiopian side St James on a one year contract.
The defender signed the contract on Monday after passing his medicals with the club.
Tuffuor joined the Ethiopian giants after an unsuccessful experiment in Lebanon with Nejmeh Sports Club.
The 24-year-old rejoined his former club Liberty Professionals in May 2018 after he was released by Asante Kotoko SC earlier this year.
Tuffuor joined Asante Kotoko in the 2015/2016 after a stellar campaign in the 2014/2015 season at the Dansoman based side and spent three seasons with the Kumasi based club.
The defender joins the likes of Annum Lanquaye, Thompson Okaija Samuel, Alhassan Kalusha etc as Ghanaian contingents in the Ethiopian top-flight.
Read also:Asante Kotoko to hand five players contract extensions