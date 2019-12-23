Eleven Wonders to play Malian side Ashack FC in friendly

Techiman Eleven Wonders are set to engage Malian side Ashack FC in an international friendly at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Wednesday, December 25.

The clash is scheduled to kick start 3: 00 pm while fans are expected to pay 5 and Gh¢ 10 to have a view of the match. The match will serve as a good test for the Ghanaian side as the 2019/20 Ghana Premier commences days after the friendly.

Eleven wonders will he be playing the friendly without their head coach following his resignation.

Frimpong Manso

Frimpong Manso has stepped down from his position as the head coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders ahead of the Ghana Premier League season.

The 60-year-old was named the club's new head coach of the Techiman-based team after reaching an agreement with the officials of the Ghana Premier League side.

However, the tactician has vacated from his position few days to the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

READ ALSO: Elmina Sharks dissolves their Academy over suspected case of betting

According to reports, he opted to part ways with the club after a serious misunderstanding with the management of the club over some signings.

The report adds that, the club owners have their preferred players whom they believe can help them avoid the drop but the coach thinks otherwise which led to the partying ways of the two parties.



Coach Manso has vast experience in the local football with his stint at Asante Kotoko, B.A United, King Faisal and Nkoranza Warriors.