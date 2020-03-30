'One of the greatest ever' - Ghanaians pay tribute to ex-Ghana and Kotoko star Opoku Afriyie

Ghanaians have paid a glowing tribute to former Ghana and Asante Kotoko star Opoku Afriyie.
The ex-Black Stars striker reportedly passed away on Sunday, 29 March, 2020 in Kumasi.
Opoku Afriyie played for Asante Kotoko for several years before signing for Hearts of Oak prior to ending his footballing career.
He was the top scorer in the Ghana domestic football league in 1979 and again in 1981.
In 1982, he placed 8th on French magazine France Football African Footballer of the Year gong.
Opoku Afriyie is among 20 other Ghanaians nominated by CAF out of a total of 200 African footballers for the title of the best African player of the last 50 years.
He was a member of the squad that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations making Ghana the first team to win it thrice.
He scored the two goals in the final of that tournament.
Since Opoku's passing on Sunday, fans including clubs have taken to social media in voicing their sadness over the loss of the two-time AFCON winner.
A fan tweeted: One of the greatest ever to have played the game...Former Black Stars striker Opoku Afriyie...Our hearts and thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time...Rest in Peace Bayie...
Another added: Yesterday was terrible. One of Ghana's greatest goalscorers, Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' passed on This morning, Ghana's 2nd all-time goalscorer behind Asamoah Gyan, Kwesi Wusu 'Power House' is confirmed dead. Kwesi was Black Stars captain for 9 years Two legends gone in 2 days. RIP
The GFA also paid their tribute: The GFA was deeply saddened to hear of the death of former Asante Kotoko and Hearts Of Oak and Black Stars player & Team Manager Opoku Afriyie. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the ex- national hero in this very difficult time
