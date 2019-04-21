EPL: Everton crucify Man United 'Red Devils' on resurrection day

Everton produced a thrilling display to outclass a woeful Manchester United, the 'Red Devils' at Goodison Park and exposed all the problems facing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Man United faced a fight to secure a place in the Premier League top-four and Champions League football next season after 90 minutes, which were little less than torture against a pervasive Everton.
United goalkeeper, David de Gea had saved superbly from Richarlison before the Brazilian hooked in an acrobatic 13th-minute volley to set the tone for a magnificent display from Marco Silva's side.
De Gea was beaten by Gylfi Sigurdsson's low 25-yard drive, going down late, as Everton took total control.
Everton did not let up after the break, Lucas Digne scoring from long range after De Gea punched out a corner, before substitute Theo Walcott ran clear on to Sigurdsson's pass to slide home the fourth.
United have lost six of their past eight games in all competitions, while a fifth successive away defeat - for the first time since 1981 - leaves them facing the prospect of Europa League football next season.
