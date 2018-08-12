EPL LIVE UPDATES: 2nd half Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City

76 min: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) crosses the ball into the box, but one of the defending players averts the threat. The linesman makes the right call and Arsenal will have a corner.
71 min: Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) runs onto a good long pass and tries his luck from the edge of the box, but his effort flies high over the bar.
70 min: Substitution. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) has come on for Granit Xhaka.
64 min: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) makes good use of the scoring opportunity and slots the ball into the net!Goal! Benjamin Mendy plays a pass to the feet of Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), and he shoots into the top left corner from inside the box. It's 0:2.
OH BERNARDOOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/hFZyJjxeJa— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2018
60 min: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) sends the corner into the box, but Petr Cech intercepts it and averts the threat.
59 min: Pep Guardiola has decided to substitute Riyad Mahrez and he is replaced by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
56 min: A long pass from defence releases Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) on the edge of the box, but his snap shot somehow flies just past the right post. The crowd thought it was in!
55 min: It will be a substitution. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) is ready to enter the pitch as Aaron Ramsey walks off.
52 min: Michael Oliver shows a yellow card to Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), who isn't surprised as the tackle was really hard and late.
50 min: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) reacts well to get to the rebound and takes a shot from the edge of the box, but he fails to get the ball through the players standing between him and the goal. The linesman points to the corner flag, Manchester City are going to take it.
49 min: Wonderful movement by Manchester City. The players are holding possession, mostly exchanging one-touch passes. They control the pace of the game now.
47 min: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) looks to break free, but an opposing player clears the ball away. Manchester City force
a corner. Their opponents will face another attacking threat.
Second half begins
Half-time: Arsenal 0-1 Man City
HALF-TIME | 45 minutes of style and menace from the Champions.— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2018
Pleased with what you’ve seen so far?
🔴 0-1 💙 #afcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/63vbrb0cUp
45+2 min: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) is in acres of space inside the box and lets fly with a shot which goes well wide of the right post. What a poor effort.
4 additional min. will be played
45 min: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) controls a square pass, he moves forward then unleashes a wild shot from mid-range which goes so far wide it nearly hits the corner flag.
43 min: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) slides a pass forward, but one of the defenders cuts it out. Manchester City win a corner.
42 min: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) receives a precise pass on the edge of the box and bends his effort inches wide of the left post.
40 min: Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) is unable to control an accurate defence-splitting pass properly and one of the defending players reacts well to rob him of the ball.
37 min: Mahrez finds space to cross, but can’t find anyone. Lichtsteiner did well to track the overlap of Walker there, notably – the sign of a specialist full-back.
36 min: Another attempt to send the ball beyond the defence by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is thwarted and cleared to safety. The ball has crossed the sideline. Manchester City are taking a throw-in.
35 min: The referee stops play so that a substitution can be made and Ainsley Maitland-Niles departs the field of play to be replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal).
31 min: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) is clearly asking for some medical attention with his painful gestures. The extent of his injury is yet to be discovered.
28 min: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) quickly picks up the rebound and shoots towards the bottom left corner. The goalkeeper pulls off a stunning save to deny him. The ball is out of play and Manchester City manage to earn a corner.
27 min: Sokratis (Arsenal) brings his opponent down. Michael Oliver has a clear sight of it and blows his whistle for a foul. Manchester City are awarded a free kick from a dangerous position.
25 min: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) zig-zags his way into the box and fires the ball towards the middle of the goal, but the goalkeeper makes a great reaction save to stop the effort.
22 min: Not so good from Cech, who nearly helps a Guendouzi backpass into his own net, skewing his attempted pass out just wide of his post! City again can’t do much with the corner but Arsenal are so skittish back there
21 min: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) receives a precise low pass inside the box, controls it and sends it straight at Ederson, who makes a comfortable save.
19 min: Bellerin cuts out an Aguero reverse ball that was destined for the breaking Mendy. Then Arsenal break and Guendouzi, looking a little too hasty, passes to nobody at all.
17 min: Goal! Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) weaves his way past opponents, and he unleashes a magnificent effort from the edge of the box inside the right post. Petr Cech had no chance of reaching it. The score is 0:1.
14 min: Goal! Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) coolly slots the ball home after a brilliant team effort.Goal! Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) weaves his way past opponents, and he unleashes a magnificent effort from the edge of the box inside the right post. Petr Cech had no chance of reaching it. The score is 0:1.
GET INNNNNNNNN!!! pic.twitter.com/HrvIlmEt7l— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2018
13 min: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) sends a chip pass into the box, but Petr Cech is quickest to intercept the ball.
9 min: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) takes the corner kick and sends a lovely ball into the penalty area, but the opposition's defence is ready and knocks the ball to safety.
9 min: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) receives a diagonal pass, bursts into the box and shoots towards the left side of the goal. Petr Cech is well positioned, though, and it's a comfortable save. The ball goes out of play. Manchester City are awarded a corner kick.
8 min: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) sends a chip pass into the box, but Petr Cech is quickest to intercept the ball. The referee points to the corner flag and Manchester City will take a corner.
8 min: Manchester City slow the tempo of the game down by exchanging a combination of one or two touch passes. The opposition's players are finding it very difficult at the moment, very physically demanding to run without the ball.
6 min: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) picks up a yellow card.
4 min: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) is flagged for offside.
3 min: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) performs a sliding tackle but catches his opponent's legs. The referee blows his whistle for an infringement. Arsenal are awarded a free kick. Let's see what they create from this.
2 min: Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) skips past his man but can't keep the ball in play. The linesman signals a throw-in for Manchester City.
1 min: Today's match has just started, enjoy the game!
Arsenal face Manchester City at the Emirates
📋 Here's our team news...— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 12, 2018
🔴 This is @UnaiEmery_'s first @PremierLeague teamsheet#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/BwBGaf7Swk
Your Champions’ line-up! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2018
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero
Subs | Bravo, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
Presented by @haysworldwide. #afcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/tIW9LfRpM8