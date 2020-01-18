EPL: Man City, Tottenham pick up draws as Wolves beat Southampton

Manchester City were held to a pulsating draw by Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The Citizens played a 2-2 stalemate with the Eagles as their title ambition looks to be fading away.
Crystal Palace provided the Citizens a scare when new signee Cenk Tosun scored on his Premier League debut for Palace in the 39 minutes. He headed home after Gary Cahill had won a simple header from a corner.
Palace held onto the lead to half time.
Man City upped their game in the second half but found Palace defence hard to breach until the 82nd minute when Sergio Aguero drew them level. He latched onto substitute Gabriel Jesus cross and fired home to make the game even.
Moments later Aguero put City in the lead for the first time after heading home from Benjamin Mendy's cross. However, Crystal Palace decided they weren't going home without a fight and they pegged City back in stoppage time courtesy Fernandinho's own goal.
Elsewhere, Arsenal, Everton and Brighton all picked up a draw in the other games.
Earlier in the day, Tottenham were also held by Watford at the Vicarage Road. Troy Deeney had the opportunity to win the game for Watford when they were awarded a penalty but his effort was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga.
RESULTS
Watford 0-0 Tottenham
Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United
Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa
Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace
Norwich 1-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-3 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Everton