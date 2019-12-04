EPL: Rashford brace inflicts Mourinho's first loss as Spurs boss

A Marcus Rashford brace for Manchester United either side of the half ensured Jose Mourinho had an unfriendly welcome to Old Trafford as he suffered his first loss since his appointment as Tottenham boss.
Mourinho's Tottenham have won their last two games under his tenure but United ended their winning streak on Wednesday night inflicting a 2-1 defeat.
It was all United in the early stages of the game as they found the breakthrough Marcus Rashford in the 7th minute. His strike from outside the box beat Paulo Gazzaniga at the near post to give the hosts the lead.
Gazzaniga pulled off a great save to deny Mason Greenwood's doubling United lead after a nice move. Moments later Rashford unleashed a thunderous effort from the edge of the box only to be denied by the woodwork.
Dele Alli produced a sublime touch and finish to draw Tottenham level three minutes to half time.
Man United started from where they left off and had a penalty just after the recess after a foul on Rashford by Moussa Sissoko.
Rashford stood up to the challenge and dispatched home beautifully to restore United advantage. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held onto their lead as despite Spurs resistance in the dying embers of the game as the referee Paul Tierney brought proceedings to an end.
Other results
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham
Southampton 2-1 Norwich
Wolves 2-0 West Ham