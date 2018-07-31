Ex-Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng signs for Europa FC as player-coach

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng is expected to sign for Gibraltar side Europa FC.
Boateng 35, will sign on to become a player-coach at the club as he looks to make the transition into management.
Reports indicate that Boateng made the contact to join Europ FC while in Ghana.
He is expected to fly out to Gibraltar in the coming days to begin his work at his new club.
This will be the 13th club for the former Fulham man since making his first incursion to Europe back in 1999 to Kalamata.
He has been played 47 times for Ghana at senior level and was part of the talented Ghana U20 side that finished second to Argentina in the 2001 FIFA World Cup.