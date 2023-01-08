FA Cup: Man City thrash Chelsea as pressure builds on Graham Potter

Manchester City defeated Chelsea for the second time in four days with a 4-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup to pile the pressure on Blues manager Graham Potter.
City were three up at half-time thanks to Riyad Mahrez's magnificent free-kick, Julian Alvarez's penalty and Phil Foden's tremendous team goal. Mahrez added his second and City's fourth from the spot late on to further underline the gulf between the two teams.
Pep Guardiola's team can look forward to a tie at home to Arsenal if the Premier League leaders overcome Oxford United on Monday evening. As for Chelsea, it is the first time this century that the Blues find themselves not among the clubs in the fourth round.
The result adds to the pressure on Potter, who was only appointed in September. Chelsea have now lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions and have not tasted victory away from home since beating Red Bull Salzburg in October.
What's next?
Manchester City's next game is at Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday at 8pm.
Pep Guardiola's side then travel to neighbours Manchester United for a Premier League clash on Saturday - kick-off 12.30pm.
Chelsea's next fixture is away to west London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday - kick-off 8pm.
The Blues then host Crystal Palace in another top-flight clash on Sunday - kick-off 2pm.
Skysports