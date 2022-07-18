FC Sheriff announce signing of Mudasiru Salifu from Kotoko

Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol have completed the signing of Mudasiru Salifu from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.
The 25-year-old has joined the Yellow and Black lads on a multi-year contract after passing a mandatory medical examination.
"Welcome salifu, Ghana’s 2022 champion midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has successfully passed a medical check up and signed a personal contract with Sheriff FC, thus becoming a full member of our friendly club💛🖤
Mudasiru was born on April 1, 1997 in Kuasi. He spent his entire professional career in his homeland. For the last three years he played for Asante Kotoko FC, with whom he won gold medals in the Ghana Championship last season.
FC Sheriff staff is pleased to welcome Mudasira Salifa and wishes him success in our club's yellow and black shirt a club statement said."
He was handed a contract by FC Sheriff Tiraspol after impressing the technical handlers of the club during his trial period.
Mudasiru Salifu has been rated among the best midfielders in the Ghana Premier League following his exploits at Asante Kotoko for the past seasons.
He scored two goals in his 28 appearances for Asante Kotoko last season where he played an instrumental role in the Porcupine Warriors' league triumph.
Mudasiru Salifu was a member of the Black Galaxies of Ghana squad before leaving for Moldova.
FC Sheriff Tiraspol already have four Ghanaian footballers namely Razak Abalora, Patrick Kpozo, Basit Kalid and Edmund Addo in their fold.