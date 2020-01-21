Fill Accra Sports Stadium for Kotoko fans not to get seats - Hearts' NCC chairman charges supporters

Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), Elvis Herman Hesse has charged supporters of his beloved Hearts of Oak to troop to the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers on Sunday when they come up against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.
Hearts of Oak host their bitterest rivals on Sunday, January 26 in Ghana's version of 'El Clasico' at 3:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The two teams returned to winning ways over the weekend which is a morale booster for them heading into the game as the Phobians mounted a comeback to beat Liberty Professional 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, sending them to 9th on the league standings whilst Kotoko ease past Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to move to 7th the position.
Ahead of Sunday's game, Elvis Herman Hesse has disclosed that he is mobilising supporters to the Accra Sports Stadium to create an intimidating atmosphere for their opponent.
“We are mobilizing supporters to fill the Accra Sports Stadium. It will be more than what we saw at the Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium on Sunday, he told Happy FM.
“We are talking to our fans in Kumasi and other regions to mobilize fans across the country. Our target is to fill the stadium even before the Kotoko supporters arrive. On Sunday our numbers will be more than 20,000 and we will dominate.”
Hearts of Oak today resume training ahead of preparations for the showdown against rivals Asante Kotoko.
