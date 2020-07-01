Finance Committee to advise GFA on disbursement of COVID-19 Fund

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked the Finance Committee chaired by Vice President Mark Addo to advise on the disbursement of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This decision is to make sure that all stakeholders of the federation duly benefit from the fund that has been set up by FIFA to alleviate some of the hardships on the various facets of the industry in the era of the pandemic.
The GFA is entitled to one million dollars ($1m) that would be paid in two tranches - the first one in July 2020 and the second tranche scheduled for January 2021.
This money is expected to be shared among clubs that compete in the top-level leagues, grassroots football (Juvenile), lower-tier leagues and women’s football.
FIFA has also set aside five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) purposely for women’s football.
The Finance Committee has one week to submit their report to the Executive Council for further action.