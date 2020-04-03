Football will be totally different after Covid-19 - FIFA President 

Football will be completely different when it eventually resumes after the Covid-19 outbreak, FIFA President on Thursday.
The global pandemic has brought the game to a standstill with leagues and competitions suspended as Covid-19 sweeps across the globe.
Last week, Infantino said in an interview with an Italian newspaper that this is the time to take a step back and reform the sport.
And now he has doubled down on that opinion, insisting the coronavirus pandemic could give football the chance to make changes for the better.
'Football will come back, and when it does, we'll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together,' he told Italian news agency ANSA.
'There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different...(more) inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming.'
He added: 'We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values.'
Infantino suggested there could be 'fewer, but more interesting tournaments. Maybe fewer squads, but more balance. Fewer, but more competitive, matches to safeguard the health of the players.'
Source: dailymail.co.uk