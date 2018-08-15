Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song joins Swiss side Sion

Swiss club Sion have signed former Cameroon and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song on a two-year contract.
He was a free agent having been without a club since leaving Russian side Rubin Kazan at the end of January.
The 30-year-old, who began his senior career at French Ligue 1 side Bastia, had a trial with Sion this summer.
Song made 206 appearances for Arsenal between 2005 and 2012 before joining Barca, who loaned him to West Ham in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
The nephew of Cameroon's most capped player, Rigobert Song, moved to Arsenal on loan in 2005 before signing permanently the following season and he played 12 games on loan with Charlton Athletic in 2017.
Song left North London to sign a five-year deal with Barcelona and he made 65 appearances for the Catalan club before his contract was terminated a year early, allowing him to join Kazan in 2016.
At international level, Song was sent off on his last appearance for Cameroon against Croatia at the 2014 World Cup - when he lashed out at Mario Mandzukic off the ball during their Group A defeat in Manaus.
The defensive midfielder announced his retirement from international football in January 2015 after his exclusion from the country's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations squad.
He won 47 caps for the Indomitable Lions. playing in two Africa Cup of Nations and two World Cup tournaments for the central African nation.
Source: Wires