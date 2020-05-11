Former AshantiGold CEO wishes new board well

Ban on public gathering extended President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gathering to May 31, 2020.

Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 4,700 Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 4,700 and this was announced by…

Five La Liga players test positive for coronavirus La Liga has confirmed that five players have tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19: Ghana’s US mission to evacuate Ghanaians abroad Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate in New York…

I signed a contract with GFA not Sports Ministry - Kwasi Appiah Kwasi Appiah has hit back at the GFA over his unpaid salaries stating that he…