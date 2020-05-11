Former AshantiGold CEO wishes new board well

Former Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold Cudjoe Fianoo is wishing the club's new board members well.
The Miners last week announced the formation of a seven-member board. The board will be chaired by Dr Kwaku Frimpong and will be deputized by Abankoro Acheampong, popularly known as Nana Achiken and the Minority shareholder of the club.
Other members on the board are Yaw Fosu, Yaw Asabere, Nana Akwasi Fosu, and a representative from the mining firm AngloGold Ashanti.
A statement from AshantiGold read: ''The appointment is for a fixed term of two years, ending on 26th April, 2022. Unless the appointment is renewed on or prior to the termination date, you undertake to resign as a Director immediately after the termination date.
''Your primary responsibility will be to participate in the development of policies and take major decisions for the club at board meetings to be held at least four times a year.''
Reacting to the Miners new seven-member board, Fianoo said: I appreciate a lot for being the longest-serving CEO of the club, but I have moved on and looking forward.
"I cannot write my CV without including Ashgold", I wish them well and hoping everything goes well with them.
Ashgold is the third force in Ghana after Kotoko and Hearts. I will like not to speak on this issue.
Cudjoe Fianoo spent a decade with the Miners and during his reign, the club won the Ghana Premier League title in the 2014/15 season.