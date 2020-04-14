Former Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey seals Dreams FC move

Former Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey has sealed a switch to fellow Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.
The striker who is a free agent has joined the Dawu based side on a 2 year deal after ending his stay with Great Olympics in 2018.
A club statement read “Dreams Football Club wishes to announces that the club has officially reached an agreement with striker Abel Manomey for a 2 year contract.”
Abel holds the record for the most goals in the Ghana Universities Sports Association Games (GUSA) where he scored 10 goals in 10 games in this year’s edition and he holds the record for most goals scored in GUSA games with a total of 39 goals in 35 games.
His addition once completed is expected to boost Dreams FC's attack ahead of the second round of the campaign.
