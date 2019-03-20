Former Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin lands Uganda U17 job

Former Ghana U-17 and Asante Kotoko trainer, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has been named head coach of Uganda’s national U17 side.
The former Kpando Heart of Lions coach left the shores of Ghana on Monday, March 18, 2019, for Kampala to conclude negotiations with the Uganda Football Federation (FUFA).
Fabin was unveiled on Wednesday at the FUFA House in Mengo during a press conference by FUFA President Moses Magogo.
"I therefore take this moment to announce Fabin Kwesi Samuel as the new head coach of the U17 national team. He has experience with such teams having coached the Ghana U17 national team. We therefore welcome you to Uganda." Mr. Magogo said.
"We have had the position of the U17 National team head coach vacant and as FUFA, we looked for someone who has experience with the young players, a person who has contacts. Currently the market in Europe looks at young players."
The 60-year old will be guiding the Uganda team at the U17 AFCON which kicks-off in Tanzania in April.
Paa Kwesi will also be tasked to with designing a strategy for youth football development as well as being in charge of the juvenile department of the Uganda FA.
Uganda are in Group A with host nation Tanzania as well as WAFU Zone B champions Nigeria and Angola.
The tournament starts from 14th to 28th April, 2019.
