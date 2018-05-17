Former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor joins AshGold

Ex-Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor has joined Ghana Premier League leaders AshantiGold after he had his contract terminated by the Porcupine Warriors.
Eric Donkor spent seven seasons with Kotoko, after joining from Windy Professionals but was deemed surplus to requirement by the club as he was shipped out.
The 25-year old put pen to paper on a 2 year deal with AshGold on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
He is expected to join the side immediately and start training.
Eric Donkor becomes AshGold's first signing of the transfer window and comes with a rich vein of experience as the miners chase the league title.
Ashantigold coach, C.K Akunnor is expected to sign more players to beef up their squad and they are currently linked with former Kotoko striker Saddick Adams.