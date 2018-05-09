Former Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah agrees a 2 year deal with Hearts of Oak

Reports suggests that former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah has agreed on a two-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.
The 30, year old terminated his contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko last Friday as he was deemed surplus to the club.
Sowah, who is a full Ghana international is expected to be the first choice goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak after his signing.
Hearts of Oak have encountered massive goalkeeping problems in the ongoing campaign - having conceded 13 goals despite using their then three registered first team goalkeeper in just 11 games into the season.
Sowah is expected to fill in the void left by Theophilus Jackson, who was part of the four players the club released last Friday for non-performance - the rest are Joshua Otoo, Cosmos Dauda and Evans Quao.