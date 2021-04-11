GBA bans Richard Commey for 2 years

The Ghana Boxing Authority have imposed a two-year ban on former Lightweight Champion Richard Oblitey Commey.
This comes after disparaging remarks Commey made against the GBA Executives in an interview with Kpanlogo Mashi TV in the United States of America.
The Bukom native boxer has however rendered an apology, but his apology couldn't entirely prevent sanctions from coming his way.
The GBA in a statement dated April 9 said they have lessened the sentence on Commey due to the intervention of GA Manste Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru.
A portion of a release read: "For your sanction the GBA hereby imposes on you a total ban from all GBA organised functions and related activities for a period of Two (2) years commencing the 31st day of March 2021."
The GBA added that they are hopeful the ''haughty and arrogant posture'' of Commey towards GBA members will "cease in the aftermath of this decision."
Richard Commey recently knocked out Jackson Marinez at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas.
The Ghanaian boxer who last fought, in December 2019 when he lost his title to Teofimo Lopez was a wounded lion against Marinez in at the MGM Grand Arena on February 14, 2021.
He began the fight on the front foot doing all the right thing but the fourteen months out of the ring due to Covid-19 matters had a toll on him as it took a while for him to get his rhythm.
The moment he had been waiting for arrived in round 6 when he caught the Dominican Republic boxer with a powerful right shot that ended the fight.