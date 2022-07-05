GFA announce Black Sharks technical team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced a six-man technical team to lead the National Beach Soccer team, Black Sharks in its upcoming assignment.
Astute Coach, Daniel Neequaye Kotey has been maintained at the Head Coach role and will be assisted Julius Caeser.
Here is a full list of the technical team members;
Head Coach
Daniel Neequaye Kotey
Assistant Coach
Julius Ceasar
Goalkeepers Coach
Collins Kofi Asamoah
Physio
Laudrick Addo
Team Manager
Nana Poku Amankwah
Equipment Manager
Fatawu Mohammed
Ghana is scheduled to battle Egypt later in the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 qualifiers