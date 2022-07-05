Prime News Ghana

GFA announce Black Sharks technical team

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced a six-man technical team to lead the National Beach Soccer team, Black Sharks in its upcoming assignment.

Astute Coach, Daniel Neequaye Kotey has been maintained at the Head Coach role and will be assisted Julius Caeser.

Here is a full list of the technical team members;

Head Coach
Daniel Neequaye Kotey

Assistant Coach
Julius Ceasar

Goalkeepers Coach
Collins Kofi Asamoah

Physio
Laudrick Addo

Team Manager
Nana Poku Amankwah

Equipment Manager
Fatawu Mohammed

Ghana is scheduled to battle Egypt later in the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 qualifiers