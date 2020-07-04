GFA Executive Council to meet next week on new season and Congress

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to fix a date for Congress and also discuss matters related to the new season.
This follows the decision of the Council to cancel the 2019/20 football season and prepare for a new one.
Matters to be discussed include date and agenda for Congress, date for player registration and modalities leading to the start of the 2020/21 season.
The football calendar has not been fully completed since the 2016/17 season when Aduana Stars FC won their second Ghana Premier League title and Asante Kotoko pipped their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak to lift their 9th FA Cup title.
The GFA Executive Council, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, took the decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Committee to advise GFA on disbursement of COVID-19 Fund
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked the Finance Committee chaired by Vice President Mark Addo to advise on the disbursement of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This decision is to make sure that all stakeholders of the federation duly benefit from the fund that has been set up by FIFA to alleviate some of the hardships on the various facets of the industry in the era of the pandemic.
The GFA is entitled to one million dollars ($1m) that would be paid in two tranches - the first one in July 2020 and the second tranche scheduled for January 2021.
This money is expected to be shared among clubs that compete in the top-level leagues, grassroots football (Juvenile), lower-tier leagues and women’s football.
FIFA has also set aside five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) purposely for women’s football.
The Finance Committee has one week to submit their report to the Executive Council for further action.