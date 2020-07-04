GFA Executive Council to meet next week on new season and Congress

Metro Mass staff to embark on sit-down strike today Staff of the Metro Mass Transport Limited (MMTL) have threatened to embark on a…

Fred Acheampong remains coy on Kotoko CEO job GFA executive council member Frederick Acheampong has kept open the possibility…

Women’s Premier League players to benefit from YEA Programme The Ghana Football Association has reached a consensus to enroll players in the…

Sports Ministry commiserates with family of late Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey The Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Government and the people of…