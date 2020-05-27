GFA names Alexander Kotey as Referees Manager

Filing of tax returns online begins in June The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA says the online filing of tax returns is…

Ofankor landlord who shot tenant dead remanded into police custody Victor Stephen Nana Kankam the landlord who shot his tenant at Ofankor a suburb…

Africa’s hour of need It is too soon to tell how heavy the human and health toll from COVID-19 will…

Is Alphonso Davies the world’s best left-back-in-waiting? It’s taken less than 30 Bundesliga appearances for Alphonso Davies to emerge as…

Parliament debunks report of two MPs testing positive for COVID-19 Parliament has debunked claims that some of its staff have tested positive for…