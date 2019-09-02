GFA Presidency: Kurt Okraku declares to contest for top seat

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt E. S. Okraku has declared his intention to contest the GFA Presidential elections when nominations are opened.
The Former GFA executive committee member in a video announcement on his Facebook page revealed his intention to lead the affairs of Ghana football.
“Fellow members of the football family,
After a thorough process of deliberations, discussions, engagements and consultations with various stakeholders of our industry,
I have decided to put myself forward to contest the leadership of the Ghana Football Association when the election process officially opens.
My conviction to contest the upcoming election has been further enforced during the period of consultations with stakeholders.
It became very evident during this period that the qualities I possess were exactly what stakeholders are looking for as we look to tackle the challenges that face our industry at this particular point in time.
My ultimate aim is to ensure that industry players in Ghana get their fair share of the enormous global wealth of football.
That every person connected to the game reaps their rightful dues for their unending efforts and enormous investments.
I will in the not too distant future share with stakeholders my elaborate blueprint on my vision for Ghana football. The vision of Creating Wealth for All in football.
This Vision will primarily see us embark on a quest to build a transparent led and communication friendly FA which carries along all stakeholders to fulfil the aspirations of our beloved nation.
This requires a leadership with the skillset and corporate governance mindset to drive a new image for the passion that holds this great country together.
The time has come to make our football great again and we must not miss this unique opportunity of entrusting the forward march of our football incompetent and efficient hands.
My track record speaks for itself.
My name is Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and I am running for the Leadership of the Ghana Football Association”
Kurk Okraku is expected to face stiff competition from personalities that include George Afriyie, Kwaku Osei (Palmar), Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kudjoe Fianoo among others who are ready to replace former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.