GFA presidential election set for September 27

The Normalization Committee are set to hold elections on September 27, 2019 to elect a new President of the Ghana football Association.
Congress- which is the highest decision body will either adopt or reject amendments made to the statutes when the FA convene an Extra-Ordinary Congress on September 15 or 16.
If the new amendments and electoral code are approved, it will pave way for the election of a new leader for the Ghana Football Association.
The presidential election, the fourth in the democratic history of the country’s football remains unprecedented on many fronts following the tearing down of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration by wide spread allegation of corruption.
The investigative piece titled Number 12 which was carried out by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, captured several grim corrupt activities by referees, and some football administrators.
In the aftermath of the scandal, the premises of the FA was declared a crime scene by local police, the FA executive council was overhauled, while all competitive local football competitions and matches remain suspended.
The presidential election in 2019 presents a perfect opportunity for major change to happen, with calls for a fresh face with innovative ideas to instill the high levels of ethics and morality that should be commonplace when being in supreme control of a local federation.
Source: footballmadeinghana