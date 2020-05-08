GFA reacts to former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah after salary outburst

FIFA clears Kotoko World football governing body, FIFA has closed its file on the issues relating…

Multimedia sacks Naa Ashorkor Naa Ashorkor Doku Mensah one of Ghana's finest Radio and TV personality has had…

Juventus star Paulo Dybala recovered from coronavirus Juventus have announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from the…

Bayern Munich announce Miroslav Klose as assistant coach Former Germany international striker Miroslav Klose has been confirmed as Hansi…

57-year-old Evander Holyfield announces ring return Evander Holyfield has announced he is making a boxing comeback in exhibition…